Roy Lee Ward, Appellant-Plaintiff, v. Robert E. Carter, Jr., Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Correction, and Ron Neal, Superintendent of the Indiana State Prison, in their official capacities, Appellees-Defendants ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT, David W. Frank, Christopher C. Myers & Associates, Fort Wayne, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEE, Curtis T. Hill, Jr., Attorney General of Indiana, Stephen R. Creason, Chief Counsel, Indianapolis, Indiana [1] Roy Lee Ward is an Indiana inmate on death row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.