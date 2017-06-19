Police looking for Family Dollar stor...

Police looking for Family Dollar store armed robber

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

The Fort Wayne Police Department is looking for a man it says robbed a Family Dollar store Monday night and tied up the employees in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May 25 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May 23 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May '17 Montistupid 7
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,959,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC