Police detain 14 after finding heroin...

Police detain 14 after finding heroin, pot, cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. Police spent Tuesday evening on the scene of a major drug bust near Michigan Avenue and Broadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets Jun 24 Sam 1
Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May '17 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May '17 Christian 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 282,083,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC