Police: Beauty college gunman upset victim wouldn't date him

Davion D. Brown, 24, entered Ravenscroft Beauty College on Monday evening carrying a backpack and found the woman who would not date him, Patricia Ann Hahn, 29, of Fort Wayne, in a break room and began shooting with a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, police spokesman Michael Joyner said at a news conference. When he emptied the ammunition in the gun and had to reload, Hahn had a chance to get away from him, Joyner said.

