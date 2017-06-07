Pet food maker gives Fort Wayne shelter $10K
Representatives from pet food maker Hill's Pet Nutrition on Wednesday presented a check for $10,000 to Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control's education department. The funds will go toward community outreach to promote responsible pet ownership including reducing pet overpopulation by promoting spay and neuter efforts.
