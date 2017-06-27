MWL All-Star Logan Allen promoted to Lake Elsinore

All-Star lefty Logan Allen is heading up to Advanced-A Lake Elsinore as the Padres promoted Allen from the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday. Allen, who struck out the only batter he faced in the Midwest League All-Star game last week, is 5-4 with a 2.11 ERA to lead the TinCaps this summer.

