Multiple motorcycle crashes breathe importance into biker safety ride
A series of recent motorcycle crashes gave ABATE of Indiana Region 0 all the more reason to put on the Mayor's Ride from Fort Wayne to Decatur Sunday. Around 500 bikers participated in the event to promote motorcycle safety and awareness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Fri
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC