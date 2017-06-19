Minding the pay gap

For more discussion, join YWCA Northeast Indiana, League of Women Voters, AAUW, Fort Wayne Black Chamber of Commerce, Metropolitan Human Relations Commission and Fort Wayne Urban League from noon to 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Fort Wayne Urban League,2135 S. Hanna St. Here we are in 2017 still talking about pay equity for women.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.