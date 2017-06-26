Middle Waves 2017 festival lineup announced
FORT WAYNE, Ind. The lineup for the Middle Waves Music Festival was announced Monday and features Grammy nominated MGMT as the headliner for the two day event scheduled for September 15 and 16 at Headwaters Park in Fort Wayne.
