Mail theft investigation leads to arrest of Fort Wayne woman
FORT WAYNE, Ind. A Fort Wayne woman faces federal charges for allegedly stealing delivered mail and mail waiting be be picked up from boxes in the 46845 zip code which covers an area in northern Fort Wayne and Allen County.
