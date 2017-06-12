Luck brings Change The Play back to F...

Luck brings Change The Play back to Fort Wayne

13 hrs ago Read more: Indiana's NewsCenter

Over 500 kids in two sessions took part in the Andrew Luck Change The Play football camps at Saint Francis D'Arcy Stadium. Luck, still on the mend from shoulder surgery took an active part, though not able do all the drills he was able to do a year earlier.

