Leo 'lunch lady' goes beyond just food
As the food service manager at Leo Junior-Senior High School, Deborah Carper knows that the role she and her team of 12 play in students' lives goes beyond feeding them nutritional meals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Sat
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May '17
|Riptide
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC