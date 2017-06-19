Komets sign Baptista, Binkley, and Lowney
The Komets announced Monday that three players have agreed to terms and will be returning for the 2017-18 season. Forward Mason Baptista and defensemen Jason Binkley and Ryan Lowney become the first names to appear on the 66th Fort Wayne anniversary roster.
