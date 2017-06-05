Kenneth Eugene Saine
Mr. Kenneth Eugene Saine, 83, Rochester, was surrounded by his loving family when he passed away at 5:33 p.m. Thursday, June 8, 2017, at his home. He had been in failing health the past eight years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Thu
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC