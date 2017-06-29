INDOT suspends road work for holiday ...

INDOT suspends road work for holiday weekend

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Indiana Department of Transportation has issued a moratorium on road work beginning Friday afternoon through the morning of July 5 to account for the huge increase in traffic due to the long holiday weekend. According to INDOT, road restrictions will be removed to ease traffic flow, however some closures and restrictions will remain on larger projects that cannot safely reopen to traffic.

