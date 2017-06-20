Indiana law aims to protect those who rescue pets from hot cars
As a new Indiana animal rescue law goes into effect, firefighters offer advice that could save animals, and help rescuers avoid injury. Starting July 1, people can avoid criminal charges if they break a car window to rescue a hot animal.
