Housing for seniors proposedOne Fort ...

Housing for seniors proposedOne Fort Wayne apartment project for...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Journal Gazette

One Fort Wayne apartment project for seniors is being proposed and another is off the table, according to documents filed with the Department of Planning Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Body found in Maumee River 3 hr Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Wed Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May 25 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May 23 Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May 18 Montistupid 7
News 1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09) May 13 Not connected 9,253
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,447 • Total comments across all topics: 281,620,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC