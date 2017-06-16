Greater Fort Wayne board supports tax hike to fund riverfront, sidewalks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. The Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Board of Directors has voted to support a proposed Fort Wayne City Council ordinance that calls for an increase to the local income tax to fund downtown Fort Wayne riverfront development and sidewalks and alleyway improvements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC