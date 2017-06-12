Governor selects Goff for Indiana Supreme Court Monday, June 12
Christopher M. Goff is a Superior Court Judge in Wabash County, southwest of Fort Wayne. He replaces Justice Robert Rucker, who retired in May after nearly 18 years on the bench.
