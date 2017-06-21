GMa s Fort Wayne Assembly plant receives Highest Quality award
General Motors Fort Wayne Truck Assembly plant today earned the prestigious J.D. Power Gold Plant Quality Award and was recognized as delivering the highest-ranked automotive manufacturing quality in the Americas in 2017. The Chevrolet Silverado, Silverado HD and GMC Sierra and Sierra HD are produced at Fort Wayne Assembly.
