Ft. Wayne mother that killed her kids now charged with murder of neighbor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards filed a murder charge against Amber Pasztor Tuesday morning, less than two weeks after she pleaded guilty to killing her two children in Elkhart County.
