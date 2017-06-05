Ft. Wayne gunman upset woman wouldn't date him

Fort Wayne police say a man who shot two women at a Fort Wayne beauty college before turning the gun on himself was upset that one of the women would not date him. Police spokesman Michael Joyner told a news conference Tuesday that 24-year-old Davion D. Brown entered Ravenscroft Beauty College on Monday evening carrying a backpack and found that woman, 29-year-old Patricia Ann Hahn of Fort Wayne, in a break room and began shooting with a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, striking her as many as nine times.

