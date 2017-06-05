Ft. Wayne gunman upset woman wouldn't date him
Fort Wayne police say a man who shot two women at a Fort Wayne beauty college before turning the gun on himself was upset that one of the women would not date him. Police spokesman Michael Joyner told a news conference Tuesday that 24-year-old Davion D. Brown entered Ravenscroft Beauty College on Monday evening carrying a backpack and found that woman, 29-year-old Patricia Ann Hahn of Fort Wayne, in a break room and began shooting with a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun, striking her as many as nine times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|5 hr
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Ha Ha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC