Franke family honored at Mad Anthonys Red Coat Dinner
Mad Anthonys is celebrating their 60th anniversary by announcing longtime local leaders in the world of sports and politics as the recipients of its highest annual honor. The Fort Wayne Komets' six-man ownership team - brothers Stephen, Michael, Richard, David and William Franke; as well as Scott Sproat - along with State Senator David Long were honored as Mad Anthonys 2017 Red Coat recipients.
