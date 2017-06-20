Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre Presents the Addams Family
The Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre proudly presents the hit Broadway musical, The Addams Family! In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family.
