Fort Wayne native and son of former Komet, Batherson taken in NHL Draft
Drake Batherson - whose father is Norm Batherson and played in Fort Wayne in 1997-98 - was chosen by the Ottawa Senators with the 121st pick. Drake recently played juniors in Quebec with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|16 hr
|Sam
|1
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May '17
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May '17
|Christian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC