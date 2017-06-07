Fort Wayne Civic Theatre Finds Its Beauty and the Beast
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre has announced the cast of Disney's Beauty And The Beast, which runs July 22 - August 6, 2017. Darby Bixler is cast as Belle and Andrew Sherman as The Beast.
