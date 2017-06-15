Fort Wayne breaks ground on $188M tunnel to clean rivers, relieve sewers
A project that will take a tunnel 200 feet under the city's surface and run it for five miles has broken ground. Mayor Tom Henry joined City Council members, construction contractors, city utilities staff and others for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
