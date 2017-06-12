Elizabeth Roumbos, Appellants-Plaintiff, v. PC

ATTORNEY FOR APPELLANT, Mark S. Pantello, Benson, Pantello, Morris, James & Logan, LLP, Fort Wayne, Indiana ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLEES, David C. Jensen, Robert J. Feldt, Eichhorn & Eichhorn, LLP, Hammond, Indiana [1] Samuel Vazanellis and law firm Thiros and Stracci, PC, , request rehearing, asking us to reconsider our reversal of the trial court's grant of summary judgment in their favor. Law Firm specifically takes issue with our rejection of their argument that Roumbos' testimony was equivocal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.