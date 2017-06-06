Dreams of future in farming lead teen to join Eastern Hancock family after father's death
He's always wanted to be a farmer, to be out in the fields working the earth, growing acres of crops while raising cows and pigs and whatever other livestock comes his way. It's a dream he's chased for as long as he can remember, he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May '17
|Riptide
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC