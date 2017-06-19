Dent sentenced to more than 87 years in girlfriend's murder
Franklin Dent, convicted last month of killing his girlfriend in January 2015 and burying her in the basement of his Sherman Boulevard home, was sentenced Thursday in Allen Superior Court to 87 1/2 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC