Culver's and Honor Flight to raise money for The Women's Memorial on Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. On Wednesday, the five Culver's restaurants in Fort Wayne and Warsaw will partner with Honor Flight Northeast Indiana to raise money for the The Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C. The memorial honors all women who have defended America throughout history and recognizes their devoted patriotism and bravery as an integral part of our National heritage according to a description on its website.
