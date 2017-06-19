Councilman proposes smaller income tax increase
One Fort Wayne City Council member plans to propose an smaller increase to Allen County's local income tax, although he says enough council support exists to approve the measure in its current form.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May '17
|Montistupid
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC