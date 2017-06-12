Canadian auto company Multimatic adds 2nd Indiana facility
A Canadian auto engineering and manufacturing company plans to expand in Indiana, adding 180 jobs in the Fort Wayne area by the end of next year. The state of Indiana and Ontario, Canada-based Multimatic Inc. made the announcement Monday.
