Body of former NFL player James Hardy found in Indiana river
Authorities said Thursday that former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been found dead in a river in northeast Indiana. The Allen County Coroner's Office said that although the 31-year-old's body has been identified, the cause and manner of his death are still being investigated.
