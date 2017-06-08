Body of former Bills receiver mysteriously turns up in river 0:0
Former Bills wide receiver James Hardy III, who was reported missing by his family weeks ago, has been found dead. The coroner's office still is investigating the death, but Hardy's body, which was found Wednesday in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne, Ind., appears to have been in the water for an extended period.
