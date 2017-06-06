Armed robbery reported at downtown bank; 1 in custody

An armed robbery was reported just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, 2017, at the Chase Bank location at 101 E. Washington Blvd., inside the Indiana Michigan Power Center. Fort Wayne police were called just after 1:30 p.m. to the Chase Bank location at 101 E. Washington Blvd., inside the Indiana Michigan Power Center, on a report of an armed robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.