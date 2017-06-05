Arena remains a tough sellWhen John Crawford asks his fellow Fort...
When John Crawford asks his fellow Fort Wayne City Council members on June 27 to introduce an ordinance to increase the local income tax, he'll also ask them to consider a measure restricting use of its revenue to riverfront development and sidewalk and alley improvements.
