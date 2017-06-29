Amber Pasztor to be sentenced in murd...

Amber Pasztor to be sentenced in murders of her children on Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

An Indiana woman who admitted to fatally smothering her two children faces 130 years in prison for those killings. Thirty-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Elkhart County for the deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets 21 hr Funwithfacts 3
Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May '17 IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane May '17 Christian 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,569 • Total comments across all topics: 282,118,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC