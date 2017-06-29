Amber Pasztor to be sentenced in murders of her children on Thursday
An Indiana woman who admitted to fatally smothering her two children faces 130 years in prison for those killings. Thirty-year-old Amber Pasztor of Fort Wayne was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in Elkhart County for the deaths of 7-year-old Lilliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor.
