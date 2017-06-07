Air Force secretary: A-10s in Fort Wayne '5 or 10 years at least'
FORT WAYNE, Ind. The Air Force has committed the A-10 fighter jet to the Fort Wayne Air National Guard's 122nd Fighter Wing for "the foreseeable future, which is five or ten years at least."
