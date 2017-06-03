a Human backpacka releases documentary of his European adventure
A Fort Wayne man with spinal muscular atrophy has dreamed of backbacking across Europe for two years. His friends carried him on their backs the whole journey to make sure his dream came true and they captured it all on film.
