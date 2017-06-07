4 Indiana schools win reprieve to add...

4 Indiana schools win reprieve to add voucher students

Four underperforming private schools won approval Wednesday to accept more students who receive vouchers under Indiana's school choice program, benefiting from a new law that provides a second chance at avoiding penalties. The State Board of Education voted 6-2 Wednesday to grant the four waivers.

