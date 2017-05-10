Youtheatre's 'Giant Peach' part of Fairy Tale Fest
Admission: All day passes are $20 for ages 3 and older and include admission to "James and the Giant Peach" and "Fractured Fairy Tales" as well as performances by Fort Wayne Ballet and Fort Wayne Dance Collective If you are a fan of "James and the Giant Peach" and the 1980s, then Youtheatre has just the production for you.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
