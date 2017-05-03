Woman killed, 2 hurt when semi, car c...

Woman killed, 2 hurt when semi, car collide

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Police and medics were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 127 in Mercer County on a report of a crash there. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a news release that a 2015 Freightliner straight truck driven by 59-year-old Timothy A. Humber of Fort Wayne was northbound on U.S. 127 when it collided with an eastbound 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 36-year-old April L. Hall of Celina in the intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) Mon Ha Ha 8
Horny May 1 Riptide 3
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13) Apr 22 Diaperedsissy16 19
Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln? Apr 18 HatterLove 1
News An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl... Apr 8 Simran 3
Goshen Ladies... pay to play Apr 4 Guest 2
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Allen County was issued at May 03 at 9:57PM EDT

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,013 • Total comments across all topics: 280,758,019

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC