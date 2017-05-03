Woman killed, 2 hurt when semi, car collide
Police and medics were called around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 127 in Mercer County on a report of a crash there. Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said in a news release that a 2015 Freightliner straight truck driven by 59-year-old Timothy A. Humber of Fort Wayne was northbound on U.S. 127 when it collided with an eastbound 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 36-year-old April L. Hall of Celina in the intersection.
