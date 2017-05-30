Woman Held In North Manchester Slaying
NORTH MANCHESTER One man is dead and a woman was injured after a shooting in North Manchester Thursday night, according to a news release from the North Manchester Police Department. Dead is Jacob Chapman, 36, of 619 E. 5th St. His wife, Sarah Chapman, 37, suffered a gunshot wound.
