Woman Held In North Manchester Slaying

Saturday May 27

NORTH MANCHESTER One man is dead and a woman was injured after a shooting in North Manchester Thursday night, according to a news release from the North Manchester Police Department. Dead is Jacob Chapman, 36, of 619 E. 5th St. His wife, Sarah Chapman, 37, suffered a gunshot wound.

