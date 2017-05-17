William Douglas Connelly, Fort Wayne, IN
William Douglas Connelly, 69, died Wednesday, May 10, 2017. He was born May 30, 1947 in Ballinger, TX, to the late Marion and Elsie Connelly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr '17
|Simran
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC