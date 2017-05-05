Whitley County woman dies after arrest

Whitley County woman dies after arrest

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman from Whitley County after she was admitted to a hospital following her arrest by the Whitley County Sheriff Department for an alleged possession of a controlled substance. Preliminary investigation by Detective Andrew Mills indicates that on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at approximately 11:10 p.m., 25-year-old Kasie R. Chivington was stopped by a deputy from the Whitley County Sheriff Department for a traffic violation.

