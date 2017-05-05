Whitley County woman dies after arrest
The Criminal Investigation Division of the Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne is investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman from Whitley County after she was admitted to a hospital following her arrest by the Whitley County Sheriff Department for an alleged possession of a controlled substance. Preliminary investigation by Detective Andrew Mills indicates that on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at approximately 11:10 p.m., 25-year-old Kasie R. Chivington was stopped by a deputy from the Whitley County Sheriff Department for a traffic violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May 1
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May 1
|Riptide
|3
|Looking for Andrew james gonzalez
|Apr 26
|Concerned
|1
|Women who like men who crossdress (Sep '13)
|Apr 22
|Diaperedsissy16
|19
|Can anyone tell me about Cottage Ln?
|Apr 18
|HatterLove
|1
|An Iraqi-American professor remembers his compl...
|Apr 8
|Simran
|3
|Goshen Ladies... pay to play
|Apr '17
|Guest
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC