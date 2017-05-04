Walmart opens training academy within Lima Road store
Walmart opened its second training academy in Indiana today, at the Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. in Fort Wayne. The Walmart Academy is a dedicated facility located within the store where hourly supervisors and department managers will receive two weeks of hands-on training spanning both the classroom and the sales floor.
