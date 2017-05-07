Visit Indiana Week, Road Rally Tour to stop in Fort Wayne
In coordination with National Travel and Tourism Week, Visit Indiana and Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch announced Visit Indiana Week today through may 13. The stop will include a visit to the Kreager Park Boundless Playground, a segway tour at Headwaters Park, paddle boarding along the rivers, and a nightcap at a TinCaps game.
