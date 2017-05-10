Verbatim: Old National foundation gives Fort Wayne $180,000 for riverfront plaza
Old National Bank is excited to announced that the Old National Bank Foundation will award $180,000 grant to fund the construction of the "Old National Bank Plaza" within the Fort Wayne Riverfront project.
Read more at Journal Gazette.
