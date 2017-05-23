Tribal counsel

Tribal counsel

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

Melissa A. Rinehart, a Fort Wayne resident, is an applied anthropologist and works as an educator, researcher, author, consultant and community advocate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) 4 hr IWasThere-lol 71
Is she sane Tue Christian 1
News Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09) May 18 Montistupid 7
News 1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09) May 13 Not connected 9,253
Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13) May 1 Ha Ha 8
Horny May 1 Riptide 3
Looking for Andrew james gonzalez Apr 26 Concerned 1
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Allen County was issued at May 25 at 11:38AM EDT

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Gay Marriage
  4. Egypt
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,144 • Total comments across all topics: 281,269,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC